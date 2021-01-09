Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

