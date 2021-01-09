Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $615.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

