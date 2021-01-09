Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $999.12 million, a P/E ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $70.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

