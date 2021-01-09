Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

TRHC stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,491,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,063. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

