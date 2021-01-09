T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $134.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.75.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

