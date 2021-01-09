Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.39

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $756,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 14,001 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $505,856.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180 in the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

