Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

