Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $264.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

