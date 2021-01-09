Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 36,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

