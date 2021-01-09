Sylo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $153,489.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Sylo has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $153,489.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

