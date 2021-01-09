Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Trading Up 5.4%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 1,943,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,466,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after buying an additional 328,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,809,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

