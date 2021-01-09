SwftCoin Trading Up 15.2% This Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

