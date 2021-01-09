SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $27.00 on Thursday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,100 shares of company stock worth $7,178,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

