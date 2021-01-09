SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $437.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $437.56.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

