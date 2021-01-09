Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.15. 1,643,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,466,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company has a market cap of $435.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock worth $30,840,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

