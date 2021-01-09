Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 12th

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

