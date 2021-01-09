Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Down 6.6%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.96. 517,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 426,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million.
About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
