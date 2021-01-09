Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Down 6.6%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.96. 517,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 426,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

