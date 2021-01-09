SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.17. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 10,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

