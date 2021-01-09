Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

SNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 618,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.86. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

