Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SNDL has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $482.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

