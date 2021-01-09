Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

