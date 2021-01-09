Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed its industry in the past six months. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up and integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, the company is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will drive earnings, return on equity and shareholders value. However, increased expenses due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Also, high hedging costs exert pressure on the company's earnings and lower return on assets pose risk.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

