Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Subsea 7 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.