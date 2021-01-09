Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $71.12. Approximately 589,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 632,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $828,682 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

