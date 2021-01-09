Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. 7,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

