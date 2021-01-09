Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.01

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.01 and traded as high as $235.34. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 23,263 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £146.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.91.

Get Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) alerts:

In other Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) news, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.