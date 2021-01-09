Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,302. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

