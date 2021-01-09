Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The ExOne Call Options (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 626 call options.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.