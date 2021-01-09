Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

Shares of DCT opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

