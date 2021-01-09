Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Miroslaw Stachowicz Sells 41,751 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £543 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

