Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14. 2,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.