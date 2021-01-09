Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Hold

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of SMPL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

