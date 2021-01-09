Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) Shares Up 1%

Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.52. 8,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 7,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

