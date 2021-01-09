Stephens Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $99.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 267.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

