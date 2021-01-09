Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to $47.50 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLJF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

