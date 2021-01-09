Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $18.57 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $18.57 million and $5.78 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00007800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.01077119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002159 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00166210 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,945,023 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

