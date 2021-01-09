State Street Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

State Street stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $5,300,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of State Street by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

