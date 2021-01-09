State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,508 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after acquiring an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

MXIM opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $96.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

