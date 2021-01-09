State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.