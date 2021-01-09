Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.98. Starcom plc (STAR.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,852,869 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

About Starcom plc (STAR.L)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

