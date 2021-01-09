Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and (NYSE:TKAT) Financial Review

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and (NYSE:TKAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Star Group alerts:

44.1% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Group and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.75 billion 0.22 $17.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.42% 17.96% 5.87% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Group beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2020, the company served approximately 440,100 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 64,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,400 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.