Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total transaction of $984,237.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $984,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,262 shares of company stock worth $13,387,902. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

