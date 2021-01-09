StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Shares Down 0.1%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.92.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

