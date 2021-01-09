SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.85 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

