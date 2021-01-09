SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 364,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

