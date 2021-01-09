SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 364,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
