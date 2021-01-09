Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:SII opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $773.30 million and a P/E ratio of 68.89. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.