Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.84 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 151,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 202,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

