Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

SPPI opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

