SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 324,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 599,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,354,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70,230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

