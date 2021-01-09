SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $82.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

